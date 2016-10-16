Lydia Ko slips further down world rankings after disappointing finish in Arkansas LPGA event

Lydia Ko has slipped further down the world rankings to third after finishing in a disappointing share of 25th place at the LPGA tournament in Rogers, Arkansas today.

Lydia Ko plays a tee shot Source: Getty

Ko never really recovered from her opening round 70, although she eased up the leaderboard from 53rd place with a second round four-under 67.

Her final round 68 included five birdies offset by two bogeys, leaving the 20-year-old New Zealander 10 strokes behind winner So Yeon Ryu of South Korea.

Ryu's win was centred around a brilliant second-round 61, with her final round 69 enough to secure a two-stroke win over compatriot Amy Yang and Thai golfer Moriya Jutanugarn.

Ryu also broke Ko's 17-under tournament record set last year with an 18-under three-round tally of 195 at the Pinnacle Country Club.

Ko, who earlier this month lost her lengthy grip on top spot when Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn took over, has now been bumped down to No.3 in the latest world rankings.