Lydia Ko sits tied for 49th after horrendous round in Texas

Lydia Ko has plummeted down the leaderboard at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, carding a +2 round of 73 to share a tie for 49th in Irving this morning.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

Starting the day tied for 32nd on the back nine, Ko played a blemish free start to her round with a birdie on the 18th seeing her at -2 for the tournament.

The second half of her round however did not go to plan, opening with a double bogey on the first hole, before a bogey on the sixth saw her finish with a +2 scorecard, sitting at +1 for the tournament.

Luckily for the world number one, it looks like Ko will scrape through into the third round tomorrow, sitting two shots above the projected cut of +3.