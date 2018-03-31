Lydia Ko sits 87th after unlucky first round in Illinois

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has gotten off to a largely underwhelming start to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Illinois, sitting tied for 87th after her first round.

Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press

Starting the day on the back nine, Ko was on track for a blemish free start to the tournament, before a double bogey on the 18th hole.

Ko would then complete the front nine without dropping another shot, carding a +2 74 for the first round.

The Kiwi currently sits at +2 for the tournament after the first round, eight shots off the current leader.