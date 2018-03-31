Lydia Ko sits 87th after unlucky first round in Illinois

Source:
Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has gotten off to a largely underwhelming start to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Illinois, sitting tied for 87th after her first round.
Lydia Ko.
Source: Associated Press
Starting the day on the back nine, Ko was on track for a blemish free start to the tournament, before a double bogey on the 18th hole.
Ko would then complete the front nine without dropping another shot, carding a +2 74 for the first round.
The Kiwi currently sits at +2 for the tournament after the first round, eight shots off the current leader.
South Korean Sung Hyun Park sits atop the leaderboard, so far at -6 from 16 holes on the opening day.
sport