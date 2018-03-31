Lydia Ko sits 87th after unlucky first round in Illinois

 

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has gotten off to a largely underwhelming start to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Illinois, sitting tied for 87th after her first round.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Lydia Ko.

Source: Associated Press

Starting the day on the back nine, Ko was on track for a blemish free start to the tournament, before a double bogey on the 18th hole.

Ko would then complete the front nine without dropping another shot, carding a +2 74 for the first round.

The Kiwi currently sits at +2 for the tournament after the first round, eight shots off the current leader.

South Korean Sung Hyun Park sits atop the leaderboard, so far at -6 from 16 holes on the opening day.

