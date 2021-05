A freakish final shot has kept Lydia Ko well in contention on day three of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After struggling to one-under for the day, she made a crazy eagle on the 18th hole, her shot ricocheting off her opponent's ball and going straight in the hole.

Ko carded a three-under par 69 for the day, to be 10-under overall.