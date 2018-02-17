 

Lydia Ko sinks birdie putt in solid Australian Open third round

A prominent finish is 18 holes away for Lydia Ko at the Women's Australian Open although her namesake looks set to deny a shot at victory.

The Kiwi number one is tied for 12th going into tomorrow's final round in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

Former world No.1 Ko climbed from 14th to 12th in her third round courtesy of a one-under 71.

However, the Kiwi was denied a bigger jump by a lack of birdies at the Kooyonga Golf Club.

She sunk two of them, on the ninth and 10th holes, before registering a lone bogey on the 17th to be three-under.

Ko sits just four shots off second place but the eight shot margin to Jin Young Ko could be hard to bridge.

The inexperienced Korean Jin Young Ko carded a 71 to be four shots clear of Australian Hannah Green, whose 66 was the round of the day.

Lydia Ko, without a win in 18 months, is contesting her first tournament of the year.

