Lydia Ko sinks birdie putt in solid Australian Open third round

Source:NZN
A prominent finish is 18 holes away for Lydia Ko at the Women's Australian Open although her namesake looks set to deny a shot at victory.
Former world No.1 Ko climbed from 14th to 12th in her third round courtesy of a one-under 71.
However, the Kiwi was denied a bigger jump by a lack of birdies at the Kooyonga Golf Club.
She sunk two of them, on the ninth and 10th holes, before registering a lone bogey on the 17th to be three-under.
Ko sits just four shots off second place but the eight shot margin to Jin Young Ko could be hard to bridge.
The inexperienced Korean Jin Young Ko carded a 71 to be four shots clear of Australian Hannah Green, whose 66 was the round of the day.
Lydia Ko, without a win in 18 months, is contesting her first tournament of the year.
