TODAY |

Lydia Ko set up for strong finish at Pelican Women's Championship

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has played herself into striking range of the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida as the tournament heads into the final day.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

Ko carded a near perfect third round 66 to sit at seven under and fourth overall, with a double bogey on the 13th hole the only blemish on her scorecard.

The Pelican Women's Championship is the last event on the tour calendar meaning it is Ko's last chance to claim a tournament win this year.

Despite having three top ten finshes this year the 23-year-old will be looking to add to her 15 career wins with her last victory taking place in 2018.

Ko sits seven shots behind tournament leader and world number two Sei young Kim.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
RJ Hampton's NBA draft selection goes viral after family member tosses team hat moments after low pick
2
Incredible footage shows dismounted Moto2 rider scramble to safety after multiple near misses
3
Internet reacts to news of Steven Adams OKC departure
4
Tottenham take top spot on EPL ladder after victory over Man City
5
Lydia Ko set up for strong finish at Pelican Women's Championship
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Jon Rahm hoping Masters luck hasn't run out, reveals insane pond shot was second hole-in-one just this week

'Do I expect to contend? Yes, I do' - Tiger Woods hopes to rekindle magic at Masters

Golf ball skims across water on way to remarkable hole in one at Augusta

Sergio Garcia to miss Masters after contracting Covid-19