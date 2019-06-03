Lydia Ko set up for strong finish at Pelican Women's Championship

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has played herself into striking range of the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida as the tournament heads into the final day.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

Ko carded a near perfect third round 66 to sit at seven under and fourth overall, with a double bogey on the 13th hole the only blemish on her scorecard.

The Pelican Women's Championship is the last event on the tour calendar meaning it is Ko's last chance to claim a tournament win this year.

Despite having three top ten finshes this year the 23-year-old will be looking to add to her 15 career wins with her last victory taking place in 2018.