TODAY |

Lydia Ko’s overbearing parents to blame for her slide, says her former coach

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

Lydia Ko’s overbearing parents are to blame for her slide from the summit of golf, a former coach of hers has said.

David Leadbetter was Ko’s swing coach for three years before leaving the Kiwi’s camp in 2016.

Since then Ko has slid from world No.1 to 23 in the rankings as she has changed coaches repeatedly under the control of her parents Gil Hong and Tiny Hon

"It really is a very sad situation to observe," Leadbetter told Radio Sport.

"Her team have to be thinking that they have made some huge mistakes taking an unbelievably talented player and turning her into ordinary.”

Ko, a winner of 15 LPGA tournaments, including two major titles, has managed just one tournament win in three years.

"I hope she gets it back but restoring confidence is never the easiest thing to do. Her parents have a lot to answer for - a case of unbelievable ignorance,” Leadbetter said.

"I'm angry, I'm sad because to me I know what she's capable of doing. And to see her play like this, it's just very sad to see."

The American advocated for Ko to take the rest of the year off to refresh and clear her mind.

"She had a phenomenal start to her career, probably a greater start to for me than Tiger Woods," he said.

"The problem is when you start changing everything. As many changes as she's made, not only coaching, caddies and equipment, and sports psychologists and trainers, she's also changed her body type now.”

Lydia Ko.
Lydia Ko. Source: Photosport
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
2
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
3
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
4
Sir Brian Lochore was a humble farm boy who became a sporting legend.
'Gave me my first All Blacks jersey' - Tributes flow after death of NZ rugby great Sir Brian Lochore
5
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.
After World Cup redemption, Silver Fern Katrina Rore seeks new challenge in Australia
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
1 NEWS

Shane Lowry embraces family on 18th hole moments after winning British Open
1 NEWS

Ryan Fox implodes at British Open, drops to tie for 58th after second round
00:40
Fox’s back nine -6 is the best first round score in the history of the Major.

'That's pretty cool' – Ryan Fox's classic Kiwi response to British Open record
1 NEWS

Sublime back nine sees Ryan Fox tied for fourth at the British Open