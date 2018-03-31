 

Lydia Ko rockets into contention with blemish free round at Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has rocketed into contention at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, shooting a blemish free second round to move to within two shots of the leaders.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Lydia Ko.

Having finished her opening round with back to back birdies yesterday, Ko started in fine style with another on her opening hole this morning.

Ko kept up her momentum on the front nine, with birdies on the third, fifth and eighth holes, posting -4 heading into the back nine.

A birdie on the 11th, coupled with even pars for the rest of the match saw Ko finish at -5 for the round, and -8 for the tournament, seeing her sit in a tie for eighth place going into the third round tomorrow.

Ko trails leaders Anna Nordqvist of Sweden, Su Oh of Australia, Sakura Yokomine of Japan and Caroline Masson of Germany by two shots.

