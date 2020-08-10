Lydia Ko rides momentum of opening hole eagle to take first round lead in Florida

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has ridden the momentum of her first hole at the Gainbridge LPGA event to take a two-shot lead after the opening round.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic. Source: Getty

Ko shot an impressive seven-under 65 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida, after sinking an eagle at the opening par-four hole.

Ko carried that momentum for the rest of the round, taking six birdies on the third, eighth, 11th, 14th, 15th and 18th while only having one blemish which was a bogey on the par-four seventh hole.

The 23-year-old had a chance to convert another birdie with a long-range putt on the 17th but put the ball just wide to the left.