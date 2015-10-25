Lydia Ko retains world no.1 ranking as luck falls her way at latest LPGA tournament

Struggling world No.1 Lydia Ko will extend her reign at the top of the rankings for at least another week.

Lydia Ko keeps her eye on the drive during her latest LPGA event Source: Associated Press

Results fell her way in the final round of the latest LPGA tournament in Texas, leaving the Kiwi 20-year-old as No.1 for an 80th successive week.

Her tenure is looking tenuous however, with Ko having opened the door when she pulled out midway through this week's Texas Shootout in Irving with an eye infection.

World No.2 So Yeon Ryu or No.3 Ariya Jutanugarn would have taken the throne if successful on Sunday.

Both were in contention entering the final round but faded, finishing alongside each other in a share of ninth, five shots off the pace.

Ko hasn't won a tournament for 10 months.

It is unclear if her eye problem will prevent her from teeing off in this week's Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament in Mexico City.

The Texas tournament was won by Japan's Haru Nomura, who beat American Christie Kerr in a marathon play-off.