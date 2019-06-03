TODAY |

Lydia Ko puts together best two consecutive rounds in two years to take lead in Ohio

Lydia Ko has put together her best two consecutive rounds of golf in two years to seize the outright lead in the LPGA Tour event in Ohio.

Lydia Ko. (file) Source: Getty

The former world No.1 has been dogged by inconsistency but has shaken off the challenges in the second round of the Marathon Classic.

She has won the Classic at the Highland Meadows Golf Club twice but had only recorded one victory in 88 starts since her 2018 triumph here.

In her first tournament back, last week, ko shot 80 in the second round but today she repelled world no.2 Danielle Kang by three.

The world no. 55 played a sublime bunker shot on 17 to set up another birdie and did the same again last hole to shoot a six under par 65 for a one stroke lead.

She finished with nine birdies.

