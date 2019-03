Lydia Ko has put in another consistent performance to remain in the hunt halfway through the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Ko notched a second round two-under-par 70 at Sentosa Golf Club, leaving her tied for 13th and five shots off American leader Amy Olson.

The Kiwi golfer started her tournament with an even-par opening round but started stronger today with birdies on the second and sixth before she settled in for 12-straight pars to score a blemish-free round.