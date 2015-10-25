Lydia Ko plummets out of US Women's Open contention

 

There was no late recovery from Lydia Ko in her third round at the US Women's Open as she dropped from contention to win the major tournament in New Jersey.

Lydia Ko keeps her eye on the drive

Source: Associated Press

New Zealander Ko carded a three-over 75 to fall from 10th to 23rd place on even-par, nine shots off the pace.

A double-bogey on the par-four 11th hole was the low point of a patchy round which also featured three bogeys and two birdies at the long Trump National Bedminster course.

Former world No.1 Ko couldn't repeat the dramatic finish to her second round in which a disastrous start was followed by birdies on four of his last five holes

Instead, she is set to contend for minor places tomorrow, ensuring her winless streak on the LPGA Tour extends beyond a year.

Chinese world No.6 Shanshan Feng led for the third successive round after shooting a birdie on the 18th hole to improve to nine-under.

She is one stroke clear of amateur Hye Jin Choi and another Korean, Amy Yang.

