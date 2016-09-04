Lydia Ko plummets out of contention at LPGA Thailand

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has dropped far from contention with one round to play at the LPGA Thailand event in Chonburi.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

Playing her second tournament of the year, former world No.1 Ko failed to make any headway on day three, carding a one-under 71 to share 35th place on two-under.

Two birdies weren't enough to climb the leaderboard for the 20-year-old, who is 18 strokes behind leader Jessica Korda.