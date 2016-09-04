Lydia Ko plummets out of contention at LPGA Thailand

Source:NZN
Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has dropped far from contention with one round to play at the LPGA Thailand event in Chonburi.
Lydia Ko
Source: Getty
Playing her second tournament of the year, former world No.1 Ko failed to make any headway on day three, carding a one-under 71 to share 35th place on two-under.
Two birdies weren't enough to climb the leaderboard for the 20-year-old, who is 18 strokes behind leader Jessica Korda.
American Korda is four clear of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport