Lydia Ko opens up about rollercoaster results since fall from No.1 rank - 'I'm never going to be the same'

After bursting onto the professional scene in 2013, Lydia Ko soared to the world No.1 ranking while winning tournaments - it was the perfect start to her young career.

But after a couple of years at the top, things began to change and the Kiwi has struggled to find form since losing her No.1 spot.

Ko told Radio Sport reaching such heights so early was surprising.

"A lot of things came to me that I didn't really expect. The things that I'd dreamt of and more happened," she said.

But Ko, currently ranked 18th in the world, has struggled to find that form since. She finally broke her two-year LPGA Tour title drought with a win at the Mediheal Championship last year but her results have, once again, been inconsistent since.

She also hasn't won a major since 2016 when she won the ANA Inspiration.

"Because of [how my career started] and now things aren't going so great, I get compared to that. One player told me and I think it kind of came to me, that I'm never going to be the same.

"I might play as well as I did then or better or not as good, but I'm never going to be the same. Through every experience you change and you learn."

Ko's recent struggles have been on the greens where she feels she could be doing a lot better.

"A combination of things were working good at the start. I played very consistent and I think the last few weeks I've been struggling to get the ball in the hole and on the green," she said. 

"If I had a few less putts everyday I'd definitely be further up the leaderboard, but you sometimes have these lulls.

"I'm trying to take the positives out of something that wasn't necessarily that great."

The Kiwi also thinks the competition has improved significantly in the last couple of years from when she broke into the LPGA, saying top golfers used to get away with three good rounds and an average one to be in contention but now four top-class rounds are needed to win a competition.

It's been far from that for Ko recently though.

Defending her title at the Mediheal Championship last week, Ko finished six-over for a tie for 61st. Before that, she came 42nd at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open and earlier in April, she finished in a tie for 44th at the ANA Inspiration.

Regardless, Ko is determined to make her way back.

"I just have to be positive and stay patient."

New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the 1st green. Round 4. McKayson NZ Women's Open 2017. LPGA Tour. Windross Farm, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 1 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
