Lydia Ko narrowly misses long range birdie in flawless opening Evian Championship round

Lydia Ko put the disruption of the first day behind her to surge into eighth place at the final women's major tournament of the year.

New Zealander Ko carded three birdies in a flawless opening round three-under 68 at the Evian Championship in France to be five strokes behind Korean world No.3 Sung Hyun Park.

Playing the back nine first, Ko shot birdies on the 12th and 14th holes before repeating the dose on the first.

The former world No.1 enjoyed the cool conditions which were a far cry from the driving wind and rain which forced organisers to abandon the first day and reduce the tournament to 54 holes.

Former world No.1 Ko was among a handful of golfers whose score on Thursday was annulled for the sake of fairness. She was one-over through four holes.

The 2015 tournament champion felt relaxed throughout her round.

"I gave myself a lot of looks for birdies, especially on my back nine, but I just wasn't making many putts," she said.

"But hey, I'll take three-under for the first round. It was really solid, and hopefully it's good momentum going into tomorrow."

Ko, 20, is chasing her first tournament win in 14 months and is coming off a second placing at last week's LPGA event in Indianapolis.

She has ground to make up on Park, one of the form players of 2017.

The 23-year-old won the US Women's Open in July and backed that up with victory in last month's Canadian Pacific Women's Open.