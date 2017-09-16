 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Golf


Lydia Ko narrowly misses long range birdie in flawless opening Evian Championship round

share

Source:

NZN

Lydia Ko put the disruption of the first day behind her to surge into eighth place at the final women's major tournament of the year.

The Kiwi number one sits tied for eighth after a blemish-free -3 in France.
Source: SKY

New Zealander Ko carded three birdies in a flawless opening round three-under 68 at the Evian Championship in France to be five strokes behind Korean world No.3 Sung Hyun Park.

Playing the back nine first, Ko shot birdies on the 12th and 14th holes before repeating the dose on the first.

The former world No.1 enjoyed the cool conditions which were a far cry from the driving wind and rain which forced organisers to abandon the first day and reduce the tournament to 54 holes.

Former world No.1 Ko was among a handful of golfers whose score on Thursday was annulled for the sake of fairness. She was one-over through four holes.

The 2015 tournament champion felt relaxed throughout her round.

"I gave myself a lot of looks for birdies, especially on my back nine, but I just wasn't making many putts," she said.

"But hey, I'll take three-under for the first round. It was really solid, and hopefully it's good momentum going into tomorrow."

Ko, 20, is chasing her first tournament win in 14 months and is coming off a second placing at last week's LPGA event in Indianapolis.

She has ground to make up on Park, one of the form players of 2017.

The 23-year-old won the US Women's Open in July and backed that up with victory in last month's Canadian Pacific Women's Open.

Park finished runner-up to compatriot Chun In-Gee at last year's Evian Championship.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:37
2
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

00:33
3
The NZ rugby star reminded his fans that he's got good footwork and moves off the pitch as well.

Julian Savea brings out his inner diva, smashes Beyonce's Single Ladies dance routine

00:43
4
Barry McGuigan said the Kiwi heavyweight is going to be a special fighter.

'One of the finest talents in the heavyweight division' – Irish great sings Joseph Parker's praises before Hughie Fury showdown

00:27
5
The former WBA featherweight champion says Parker must catch the eye in Anthony Joshua’s homeland.

Joseph Parker 'to make a statement' against Hughie Fury – Barry McGuigan backing Kiwi heavyweight


20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:17
Mehaka Lee Te Puia wants justice for other Kiwis detained in Oz after being booted on character grounds.

Kiwi booted out of Aussie despite winning landmark case tells of toll on kids - 'They were shattered'

Mehaka Lee Te Puia was detained at Perth's immigration centre for nearly two years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 