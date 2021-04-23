Lydia Ko misses cut at LA Open despite improved second round

Lydia Ko has missed the cut at the Los Angeles Open this morning, despite a much-improved second round.

Lydia Ko missed the cut at the LA Open. Source: Associated Press

Ko suffered a nightmarish start to the tournament, shooting seven-over in the first round, just days after breaking her three-year winning drought in Hawaii.

Her stroke was back this morning, but only something truly extraordinary was going to be enough to prevent her from missing the cut.

It was not to be, Ko's three-under second round putting her four-over overall and tied for 89th, two shots outside the cut.

But she was not the only one to suffer a change in fortunes.

Recent ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit struggled, also finishing four-over and missing the cut.