Lydia Ko makes strong start at US women's Open

Lydia Ko has put a recent malaise behind her currently sitting third equal on the ladder on four-under 68, after the first round of the US Women's Open in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the US Women's Open Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Source: Getty

New Zealand world No.4 Ko mixed six birdies with two bogeys to sit in a four-way tie among the first half of the field to complete their round at the major tournament.

All four in the leading group are ranked in the world's top-10, including No.1 So Yeon Ryu of Korea.

Former No.1 Ko has struggled to hit her lofty standards in recent tournaments.

Her last start was the year's second major, the Women's PGA Championship, when she faded badly to 59th.