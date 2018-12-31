Lydia Ko makes strong start in Japan, sitting one shot off lead after opening round

Lydia Ko has made another strong start in the LPGA, sitting in a tie for third at the Toto Japan Classic.

Ko finished the opening day four-under par 68 but could have placed even better had it not been for a double bogey on the third hole and a bogey later on the 11th.

Ko managed to counter those blemishes though with seven birdies on the day though, four of which came from her final seven holes.