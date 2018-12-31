TODAY |

Lydia Ko makes strong start in Japan, sitting one shot off lead after opening round

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

Lydia Ko has made another strong start in the LPGA, sitting in a tie for third at the Toto Japan Classic.

Ko finished the opening day four-under par 68 but could have placed even better had it not been for a double bogey on the third hole and a bogey later on the 11th.

Ko managed to counter those blemishes though with seven birdies on the day though, four of which came from her final seven holes.

The performance was good enough to leave Ko one shot behind co-leaders Hannah Green of Australia and Ai Suzuki of Japan.

Lydia Ko. Source: Photosport
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
4
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
5
Sonny Bill Williams' arrival crashes Toronto Wolfpack website
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Male, female golfers to compete against one another in Swedish European tour event next year

Golf commentator mistakenly labels Aussie legend Shane Warne as Kiwi

'It's all happened so quickly' - Promising Kiwi golfer jets off to Europe after turning pro

Out-of-form Lydia Ko hits back at critics: 'Thank you to the haters'