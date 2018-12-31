Lydia Ko makes strong start in Japan, sitting one shot off lead after opening round

Lydia Ko has made another strong start in the LPGA, sitting in a tie for third at the Toto Japan Classic.
Ko finished the opening day four-under par 68 but could have placed even better had it not been for a double bogey on the third hole and a bogey later on the 11th.
Ko managed to counter those blemishes though with seven birdies on the day though, four of which came from her final seven holes.
The performance was good enough to leave Ko one shot behind co-leaders Hannah Green of Australia and Ai Suzuki of Japan.