Lydia Ko makes stellar start to LPGA event in Ohio

An opening round 64 from Lydia Ko has put her into a share of the lead at the Marathon Classic LPGA event in Ohio.
Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty
The New Zealander is tied at the top of the leader board with Danielle Kang at -7.
One bogey on the eighth hole was the only blemish in an otherwise strong opening round that saw her hit eight birdies.
"I hit a few shots that were in tap in range, when you have 3 or 4 of those opportunities it puts a little stress off the putter," she said.
Highland Meadows Golf Club course in Sylvania holds fond memories for Ko.
The 23-year-old has won twice there before, had two other top ten finishes and since 2012 her scoring average at the event has been 68.