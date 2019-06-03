TODAY |

Lydia Ko makes stellar start to LPGA event in Ohio

Source:  1 NEWS

An opening round 64 from Lydia Ko has put her into a share of the lead at the Marathon Classic LPGA event in Ohio.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

The New Zealander is tied at the top of the leader board with Danielle Kang at -7.

One bogey on the eighth hole was the only blemish in an otherwise strong opening round that saw her hit eight birdies.

"I hit a few shots that were in tap in range, when you have 3 or 4 of those opportunities it puts a little stress off the putter," she said.

Highland Meadows Golf Club course in Sylvania holds fond memories for Ko.

The 23-year-old has won twice there before, had two other top ten finishes and since 2012 her scoring average at the event has been 68.

