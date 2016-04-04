Lydia Ko looking to re-establish herself at the top of women's golf at Olympia fields

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko, fresh off the pain of losing her world No.1 ranking, will head into the Women's PGA Championship in the US with plenty to prove.

Lydia Ko off the tee Source: Getty

The 20-year-old had her premier ranking stripped from her in mid-June and was demoted to No.3 on Monday after an error-plagued start to the 2017 tour.

Ko, born in South Korea and moving to Auckland as a child, finished a disappointing 25th in last weekend's LPGA tournament in Arkansas.

Despite mostly producing the goods on the fairway, Ko has struggled on the green in the past 12 months and hasn't won a tour event since last July's Marathon Classic in Ohio - or a major since April 2016 at Rancho Mirage.

But she'll have the chance to make amends at Olympia Fields outside Chicago, where the second of five women's 2017 majors will be held this weekend.

It's a course the Aucklander knows well after finishing second in last year's Championship event and third in 2014.

Ko hopes to do the business on a golf course she likes and against ranking usurpers Ryu So-Yeon and Ariya Jutanugarn.

"It's beautiful. The course is in amazing condition - it's like there's no piece of grass in the wrong place (and) the vibe is great," Ko told reporters.

"It's a great balance of holes, not all short or all long.

"Some of the other girls are playing at such great standards and this is a new week - every day's a new day.

"I'm thinking more about how can I be consistent and stay in contention."