Lydia Ko kicks off opening LPGA round with new caddie with decent results

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is off to a decent start in her first tournament with new caddie Peter Godfrey at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas.

Lydia Ko plays a tee shot Source: Getty

The world number one carded a one-under 70 in her opening round at Las Colinas Country Club.

Ko claimed birdies on the 10th and 14th holes but was undone on the par-three 11th where she bogeyed.

South Korean Mi Jung Hur sits five strokes ahead in the lead at six under, with rival Ariya Jutanugarn two strokes behind tied for second.