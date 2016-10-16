Lydia Ko kicks off opening LPGA round with new caddie with decent results

Source:
Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is off to a decent start in her first tournament with new caddie Peter Godfrey at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas.
Lydia Ko plays a tee shot
Source: Getty
The world number one carded a one-under 70 in her opening round at Las Colinas Country Club.
Ko claimed birdies on the 10th and 14th holes but was undone on the par-three 11th where she bogeyed.
South Korean Mi Jung Hur sits five strokes ahead in the lead at six under, with rival Ariya Jutanugarn two strokes behind tied for second.
Ko's biggest threat to the world number one spot, So Yeon Ryu, struggled to a three-over 74.
sport