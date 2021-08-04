TODAY |

Lydia Ko in medal hunt after first round at Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has had a solid opening round to stay in the hunt for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lydia Ko competes in the first round of the women's golf competition at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

The Rio silver medallist shot one-under to sit inside the top-20 going into the second round tomorrow.

It was a decent start for Ko, who has bounced back this year after her career had begun to wane.

She hit birdies at seven and eight, but suffered a double bogey on hole 11 to take her back to par.

Another birdie on the 14th took her back to one-under, before she parred the remaining four holes.

That opening round performance leaves her tied for 16th place, four shots off the leader Madelene Sagstrom, of Sweden.

Rio gold medallist Inbee Park, of South Korea, shot two-under to place her tied for seventh.

