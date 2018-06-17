Lydia Ko in hot pursuit of leaders after blemish-free round in Michigan

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is in with an outside chance of victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, coming away with a blemish-free third round to sit five shots back of the leader, in a tie for eighth place in Michigan.

After a brilliant -5 in yesterday's second round, Ko began her day brightly - coming away with a birdie on her second hole.

Further birdies on the fifth and eighth holes meant that Ko ended her front nine at -3 for the round, and -11 for the tournament.

Again, Ko held her nerve on the back nine, not dropping a single shot with birdies on the 11th and 16th to finish at -13.