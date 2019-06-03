Lydia Ko in contention at Ladies Scottish Open with blemish-free third round

Lydia Ko has surged into contention at the Ladies Scottish Open this morning with a blemish-free third round.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

The former world number one carded a four-under 67 to move into a tie for fourth place at four-under par, three shots behind outright leader, Spain's Azahara Munoz.

Ko picked up birdies on the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 13th while finding par on all other holes.