Lydia Ko in contention at Ladies Scottish Open with blemish-free third round

Lydia Ko has surged into contention at the Ladies Scottish Open this morning with a blemish-free third round.
Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty
The former world number one carded a four-under 67 to move into a tie for fourth place at four-under par, three shots behind outright leader, Spain's Azahara Munoz.
Ko picked up birdies on the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 13th while finding par on all other holes.
It comes after Ko finished second last week at the Marathon Classic in Ohio in heartbreaking fashion, blowing her five-shot lead with six holes left to Danielle Kang.