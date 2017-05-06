 

Lydia Ko holds on to world number one ranking as rivals fail to take chances

Lydio Ko has held on to her world number one ranking, as rivals Ariya Jutanugarn and Yeon Ryu failed to take advantage of the Kiwi's absence at the LPGA Volvik Championship in Michigan this morning.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 05: Lydia Ko of New Zealand approaches the twelth green during the second round of the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play Presented by Aeromexico and Delta at Club De Golf Mexico on May 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko.

Ko's reign as the world top ranked female golfer could have been ended by either Jutanugarn or Ryu, however neither could muster the finish required to strip Ko of her title.

Jutanugarn shot 71 in her final round to post a score of -11 for the tournament, to finish tied for 21st, while Ryu carded a score of 72 to finish at -3, tied for 56th.

China's Shanshan Feng claimed the event, finishing the tournament at -19, followed by Australia's Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park of South Korea at -18.

Ko is currently taking a three week break from competition, choosing to rest ahead of the Meijer Classic, also in Michigan, next month.

