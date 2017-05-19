Lydia Ko holds upper hand over rivals at Kingsmill Championship in Virginia

Lydia Ko responded to the heat on her world No.1 ranking by unfurling a near-flawless opening round at the LPGA Tour event in Williamsburg, Virginia.

New Zealander Ko shares fifth place after opening with a four-under 67 at the Kingsmill Championship, leaving her two strokes behind American leader Lexi Thompson.

One bogey, on the sixth hole, spoiled a round which featured five birdies.

She parred the last seven holes, where others struggled in breezy conditions.

Ko hasn't won a tournament since July, putting her 19-month reign as world No.1 under serious threat this week.

Her opening round eclipsed that of her nearest pursuers for the top spot.