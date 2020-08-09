TODAY |

Lydia Ko goes to top of LPGA standings after another top-10 finish

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has climbed to the top of the standings for the LPGA season, after turning in another top-10 placing, finishing tied for ninth at the latest event in Daly City, California.

Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press

Ko shot a final round 2-under par 72 to finish six under for the tournament, eight shots behind Finnish winner Matilda Castren.

Ko's round included four birdies and two bogeys.

It's her sixth top-10 finish of the season and moves her to the top of the Race to the Globe points standings - where the top 60 golfers contest the lucrative end-of-year Group Tour Championship.

Ko won the Daly City event in 2018.

