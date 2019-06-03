Lydia Ko gaining confidence thanks to consistency, muscle training - 'Results will come'

Despite more than two and a half years since her last victory on the LPGA Tour, Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is confident she’s on her way back to winning ways.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

The former world No.1 spoke to media ahead of her opening round at the LPGA Drive on Championship in the US tomorrow morning, saying her consistency this year is boosting her confidence.

The 23-year-old has had two top 10 finishes in a chaotic 2020, including a second-place finish at the Marathon Classic after she infamously blew a five-shot lead in the final round.

The results have her believing she can end her title drought, which stretches back to April 2018.

“I've just got to try my 100 per cent when I'm not there. Grind my butt out there and just do the best that I can. The results will come," she said.

"A lot of the time things are out of my control, so hopefully I can keep playing consistently well and put myself more in contention. In that way you get more comfortable being in that position again and again.

“The more time you do that, the more opportunities you're going to be the one holding the trophy at the end of the week.

"We have such an incredible field this week and we're playing against the best female golfers and maybe the best golfers in the world, so it's definitely not easy to win and for some players to be dominant every week it just shows how great they are playing."

Ko added she’s been working on building muscle to lengthen the distance of her shots but warned she’s still got a long way to go.

"Tomorrow I'm in a pairing with Austin Ernst and Lexi Thompson and I know for a fact I'm going to be first to hit on the second shot on pretty much every hole. But you've just got to play to your own game and your own strengths," the world number 39 said.

"Obviously, being longer is great and getting physically stronger so you're not going to get as many injuries down the road. But I think if you play within your strengths you're still able to compete at a very high level."