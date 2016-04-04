 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Golf


Lydia Ko four shots off the pace early on at Olympia Fields

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has struck a one-under par 70 in the first round of her Women's PGA Championship tilt at Olympia Fields, but sits four shots off the pace in equal 23rd on the leaderboard.

Lydia Ko off the tee

Lydia Ko off the tee

Source: Getty

It was a round of two halves for the world No.3, with two birdies on the front nine in Illinois putting her in a solid early position.

But a sluggish back nine, including no birdies and a bogey on the par-four 14th hole, ruined much of her good work.

She's tied in 23rd place with 15 other golfers, but still has plenty of time to scoot up the leaderboard, starting in Friday's second round (local time).

South Koreans Chella Choi and Amy Yang lead proceedings at five-under par, while Ko's chief rivals Ryu So-Yeon and Ariya Jutanugarn were poles apart.

Ryu produced a solid two-under par on Thursday (local time), while Jutanugarn had a day to forget, shooting a nightmarish six-over par that included six bogeys and a 17th-hole double bogey.

The pair, from South Korea and Thailand respectively, usurped Ko in the women's rankings this month, pushing her down to third.

Ko was on top of the rankings for 85 straight weeks until her mid-June demotion, the third-longest stint as No.1 in LPGA history.

The 20-year-old Korean-born Aucklander has struggled to recapture her best form in 2017, and hasn't won a tour event since July last year.

She finished 25th in last weekend's LPGA tournament in Arkansas.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:38
1
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:29
2
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

00:12
3
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:44
4
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

00:28
5
Witnesses say Williams ran a red light, crashing into another car and hurting a 78-year-old man who later died.

Tennis star Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash: Police report


01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ