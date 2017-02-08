Lydia Ko focusing on positives after tough Australian Open finish: 'It was great to be confident'

World No.1 golfer Lydia Ko is putting a positive spin on her middling Australian Open performance.

Ko finished two over, completing just one round under par at Royal Adelaide in her first outing since changing coach, club-makers and caddie.

The New Zealander says rather than dwelling on the negatives such as a plethora of near-misses with the putter, she'll focus on the positives.

"I hit my driver really well and that was the biggest thing that I was struggling with towards the end of my year last year," Ko said after carding two over in Sunday's final round.

"It was great to be confident and be able to hit those fairways, especially with the wind this week, it wasn't easy to hit them.

"A lot of positive signs. Hopefully by next week it will be polished.

"It was my first tournament back. I think there are a lot of positive things to look at rather than thinking 'hey, I shot over par'."

Canada's world No.8 Brooke Henderson, widely-fancied to ultimately pinch Ko's top-ranking, also failed to live up to her pre-tournament hype.

The 19-year-old finished two under, after shooting two under on Sunday.

"I feel like my game was really close to being really good, just made some dumb mistakes here and there," Henderson said.