Lydia Ko flirting with the cut in Arkansas

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is hovering just above the projected cut after an uninspiring one-under 70 opening round at the NW Arkansas Championship tournament.

Lydia Ko at Kingsmill Championship Source: Getty

The defending champion, Ko mixed four birdies with three bogeys at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

She sits just one stroke ahead of the projected cut in the three-round LPGA tournament, alongside 18 others in a share of 53rd place.

World No.2 Ko is seven strokes astray of the first-round lead, held by eighth-ranked Sung Hyun Park of South Korea.