Lydia Ko finishes strong in first 2021 event, taking share of second in Florida

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has started her new season in good form with a second place finish at the Gainbridge LPGA tournament in Florida.

Lydia Ko hits off the first tee during the third round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

Ko led both the first and second rounds before dropping two spots after a tricky third round.

However, the former World No.1 finished strong today with a three-under par 69 which was good enough to push her up one place in a tie for second.

American Nelly Korda won the tournament finishing three shots ahead of Ko and American Lexi Thompson.

