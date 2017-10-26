 

Lydia Ko finishes outside Top 30 in Thailand despite strong finish in final round

Lydia Ko has continued her middling start to the LPGA season with a 31st placing at the LPGA Thailand tournament.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 26: Lydia Ko of New Zealand in action during day one of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course on October 26, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko of New Zealand in action during day one of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: Getty

The Kiwi 20-year-old produced her best golf of the tournament with a four-under 68 to improve four places but she finished 19 strokes behind runaway American winner Jessica Korda.

Former world No.1 Ko lost her way through the middle stages of the tournament at the Siam Country Club near Pattaya City after opening with a 69 which had her on the pace.

It mirrored the pattern in her opening event of the season last week, when she finished 19th at the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

Ko, who is without a win in more than 18 months and has slipped to 11th in the rankings, is confirmed to contest this week's Women's World Championship tournament in Singapore.

