Lydia Ko finishes outside Top 30 in Thailand despite strong finish in final round

Lydia Ko has continued her middling start to the LPGA season with a 31st placing at the LPGA Thailand tournament.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand in action during day one of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course in Kuala Lumpur. Source: Getty

The Kiwi 20-year-old produced her best golf of the tournament with a four-under 68 to improve four places but she finished 19 strokes behind runaway American winner Jessica Korda.

Former world No.1 Ko lost her way through the middle stages of the tournament at the Siam Country Club near Pattaya City after opening with a 69 which had her on the pace.

It mirrored the pattern in her opening event of the season last week, when she finished 19th at the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.