Lydia Ko finishes just outside top 10 at HSBC Women's World Championship

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has finished tied for 11th at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, posting an even par final round.

Starting on the front nine, Ko's attempt at a title challenge got off to the perfect start, with birdies on the fifth and eighth holes seeing her at -7 halfway through her final round.

On the back nine however, things wouldn't go the Kiwi's way, with bogeys on the 11th and 15th pushing Ko out of the top 10.

In the end, Ko would finish at -5 for the tournament, tied alongside both Brittany Altomare of the USA, and Jeonguen Lee of South Korea.

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park took out top prize, finishing at -15 for the tournament, 10 shots ahead of Ko, and two better than her nearest challenger, Minjee Lee of Australia.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand watches her shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press
