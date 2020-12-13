TODAY |

Lydia Ko finishes 13th at US Women's Open after rough final round

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has faded in the final round of the US Women's Open this morning to finish outside the top 10.

Lydia Ko hits off the first tee during the third round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

Ko started the day in a tie for fifth at even par but five bogeys and zero birdies saw her drop out of contention and finish five-over overall for a share of 13th at Cypress Creek Golf Course in Houston.

Ko finished eight shots off winner A Lim Kim from Korea who started this morning five shots off the lead in ninth place.

Lim Kim however showed composure towards the end of her round, sinking birdies on her final three holes to win the Open in her debut.

Lim Kim finished one shot ahead of compatriot Jin Young Ko and American Amy Olsen while 54-hole leader Hinako Shibuno, finished a further shot back in fourth.

