Lydia Ko falls off pace at PGA Championship after rough string of holes in third round

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has fallen down the leaderboard at this year’s PGA Championship after a rough third round.

Lydia Ko. Source: Photosport

Ko is now in a six-way tie for 19th following a four-over 74 which featured four bogeys and a double bogey at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

The 23-year-old managed to overcome a bogey on the second hole with birdies at the fifth and ninth but came undone again on the following three holes.

Ko bogeyed the 10th before a six-shot double bogey on the 11th which she then followed up with another bogey at the par-4 12th. She completed her round with a bogey on the 18th.

Ko began the third round tied for fourth but now sits nine shots behind leader Sei Young Kim.

Kim, who was leading entering today's action, shot 67 to stay ahead by two strokes from Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist, with Inbee Park a further shot back in fourth.

