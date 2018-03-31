Lydia Ko falls just short of LPGA Shanghai title after stunning final round

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has fallen two shots short of a stunning title win at the LPGA Shanghai Open, posting a final round score of 66 to finish in a seven-way tie for second.

Starting her final round down in 20th position, the Kiwi's day started perfectly with a birdie on the first hole, before her early advantage was quickly wiped away by a bogey on the fourth.

From there though, it was all one way traffic for the Kiwi.

Birdies on the fifth and sixth saw her finish the front nine at -7 for the tournament.

A blemish free back nine, including birdies on the 10th, 14th, 15th and 17th holes saw Ko rocket into contention, momentarily holding the lead and finishing at -11.