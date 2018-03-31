 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lydia Ko falls just short of LPGA Shanghai title after stunning final round

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has fallen two shots short of a stunning title win at the LPGA Shanghai Open, posting a final round score of 66 to finish in a seven-way tie for second.

Starting her final round down in 20th position, the Kiwi's day started perfectly with a birdie on the first hole, before her early advantage was quickly wiped away by a bogey on the fourth.

From there though, it was all one way traffic for the Kiwi.

Birdies on the fifth and sixth saw her finish the front nine at -7 for the tournament.

A blemish free back nine, including birdies on the 10th, 14th, 15th and 17th holes saw Ko rocket into contention, momentarily holding the lead and finishing at -11.

However, Danielle Kang of the USA would hold her nerve, finishing at -13 to take the title win, leaving Ko and a host of others to settle for second place.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
'It's going to be amazing' - Michael Cheika promises dazzling start to 2019 Rugby World Cup
2
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
3
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
4
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Lydia Ko falls just short of LPGA Shanghai title after stunning final round
5
The Kiwi will start 14th on the grid in Austin after a dogged qualification period.
'Something just hit my head' – Brendon Hartley struck by own safety halo in US Grand Prix practice
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the 1st green. Round 4. McKayson NZ Women's Open 2017. LPGA Tour. Windross Farm, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 1 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

NZ Women's Open scrapped from 2019 LPGA schedule after title sponsor withdraws

Tiger Woods studies a chip shot on the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tiger Woods points finger at himself for Ryder Cup defeat: 'I'm one of the contributing factors'
Europe team captain Thomas Bjorn, center, holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with his team after Europe won the Ryder Cup on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

'Incredible from the start' - Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup
1 NEWS

'It's not a good feeling' - Brooks Koepka devastated after tee shot hits fan