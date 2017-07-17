Lydia Ko fades to another flat major finish at US women's Open

Lydia Ko has fallen well short at another major championship, finishing in a share of 33rd at the US Women's Open in New Jersey.

Former world No.1 Ko dropped a further 10 places on the final day, carding a two-over 74 in a fourth round featuring three bogeys and a late birdie.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand shoots from the 18th fairway during the US Women's Open round three at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Source: Getty

It was a third successive round over par for Ko, who shared third place after her opening-round 68 at the Trump National Bedminster course.

Consistency again let her down as she faded to finish 13 shots behind Korean winner Sung Hyun Park.

World No.11 Park, playing her rookie LPGA season, finished two strokes ahead of amateur Hye-Jin Choi.

Koreans held down the top four positions, with world No.1 So Yeon Ryu four strokes behind Park.

Former world No.1 Ko's year-long slump is reflected by her lean trot at major tournaments.

She finished in the top three at the first three majors of 2016.

Since then, her finishes have been 40th, 43rd, 11th, 59th and 33rd.

Her world ranking is fourth and threatens to slip lower, having failed to win on the LPGA Tour since the Marathon Classic one day short of a year ago.