Lydia Ko faces busy third day at wet LPGA Thailand

Rain has stymied Lydia Ko's challenge on day two at the LPGA Thailand tournament in Chonburi.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand tee off on third hole during the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's world No.1 Ko completed six holes in her second round, shooting four pars, a birdie and a bogey before being forced from the course.

Even-par for the round, she remained on two-under and slipped two shots to 24th.

The leaderboard was largely unchanged, with nobody in the 70-strong field getting through nine holes as lighting also became a hazard at the Siam Country Club.