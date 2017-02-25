 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Lydia Ko faces busy third day at wet LPGA Thailand

share

Source:

NZN

Rain has stymied Lydia Ko's challenge on day two at the LPGA Thailand tournament in Chonburi.

CHONBURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 24: Lydia Ko of New Zealand tee off on 3rd hole during the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 24, 2017 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko of New Zealand tee off on third hole during the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's world No.1 Ko completed six holes in her second round, shooting four pars, a birdie and a bogey before being forced from the course.

Even-par for the round, she remained on two-under and slipped two shots to 24th.

The leaderboard was largely unchanged, with nobody in the 70-strong field getting through nine holes as lighting also became a hazard at the Siam Country Club.

World No.2 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand still shares the lead with Korean Amy Yang on six-under.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

00:12
3
Cobus Reinach's big tackle wasn’t enough though with the Reds prevailing 28-26.

'Great shot!' Unsuspecting Quade Cooper nailed by Sharks halfback after receiving hospital pass

02:23
4
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:27
5
The Golden State Warriors star scored 35-points in his side's 123-113 win over the Clippers.

Video: Steph Curry sinks ridiculous three-pointer buzzer beater as Warriors beat Clippers


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ