Lydia Ko earns top five spot as US Open approaches final round

As the US Open heads into the final day, Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has found herself in prime position to make a charge for the title.

Lydia Ko hits off the first tee during the third round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

Ko carded a one-over 72 on her third round today, placing her tied for fifth place and four shots behind overall leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

The third day saw the majority of the field struggle at the Champions Golf Club in Houston today, meaning Ko's performance was enough to see her get within striking range of the lead when she tees off tomorrow.