TODAY |

Lydia Ko earns top five spot as US Open approaches final round

Source:  1 NEWS

As the US Open heads into the final day, Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has found herself in prime position to make a charge for the title.

Lydia Ko hits off the first tee during the third round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

Ko carded a one-over 72 on her third round today, placing her tied for fifth place and four shots behind overall leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

The third day saw the majority of the field struggle at the Champions Golf Club in Houston today, meaning Ko's performance was enough to see her get within striking range of the lead when she tees off tomorrow.

Ko is the only Kiwi to head into the weekend after amateur Kiwi golfer Amelia Garvey missed the cut yesterday.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Anthony Joshua retains heavyweight titles after flooring Kubrat Pulev in 9th-round TKO
2
After 22 seasons, Sir Peter Leitch closes doors on Mt Smart's Mad Butcher Club
3
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
4
Black Caps enforce follow on after rolling Windies for 131 in second innings
5
Lydia Ko earns top five spot as US Open approaches final round
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
01:59

Christchurch's Amelia Garvey taking up opportunity of a lifetime at US Open

Lydia Ko finishes strong in Florida, takes share of fourth at Women's Championship

Lydia Ko set up for strong finish at Pelican Women's Championship

Tiger Woods teaming up with 11-year-old son at PNC Championship