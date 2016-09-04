Lydia Ko drops to fourth in world rankings after Illinois shocker

Lydia Ko has dropped outside the world top three in the rankings following her disastrous weekend at the Women's PGA Championship.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

The Kiwi 20-year-old has fallen another place to fourth, surpassed by American Lexi Thompson following her 59th placing at the year's second major tournament in Illinois.

Ko lost her lengthy hold on top spot three weeks ago and has continued to slide, now sitting below Korean So Yeon Ryu, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and Thompson.

Nearing a year since she last won on the LPGA Tour, Ko is sitting out this week's Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin.