Lydia Ko drops to 10th at Women's LPGA Championship after mixed third round

Kiwi Lydia Ko has lost ground on the leaders at the Women's LPGA Championship in Illinois, slipping to a share of 10th place.

The Kiwi holds a share of 11th heading into the final day in Illinois.
Source: SKY

Beginning the day in a tie for fifth spot, Ko began brightly with a birdie on the second hole, before a bogey on the third cancelled out her early brilliance.

Another birdie on the seventh saw the Kiwi finish her front nine -1 for the round, and -5 for the tournament.

Again, Ko started the back nine in fine fettle, with a birdie on the 11th, before a double bogey on the 12th saw the Kiwi slip once again.

Another bogey on the 16th was bad news for the Kiwi, dropping to -3 for the tournament.

A chance at a birdie on the 18th was missed by Ko, seeing her finish tied for 11th heading into tomorrow's final round.

Ko trails leader So Yeon Ryu of South Korea by seven shots going into the final day.

