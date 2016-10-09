 

Lydia Ko dethroned as world number one as rival edges Kiwi ace

Lydia Ko's 85-week tenure as the world No.1 ranked golfer has ended a day earlier than expected.

Lydia Ko plays a shot in the Fubon Taiwan LPGA Championship

Ariya Jutanugarn is confirmed as the first golfer from Thailand to own the top spot, the 21-year-old finally edging past the out-of-form Kiwi.

The changing of the guard carried little fanfare, with neither golfer competing at this week's LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Third-ranked Korean So Yeon Ryu was a chance to leapfrog both with a top-three finish this week.

However, she missed the cut on Saturday, leaving the top spot to be claimed by Jutanugarn, whose five career LPGA titles and one major were all won last year.

Ko is two weeks into a three-week mid-season break and will return with the intent to end a tournament winning drought which stretches back to last July.

