Lydia Ko crashes out of Olympia Fields contention

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has bombed out of Women's PGA Championship contention after a third-round horror show at Olympia Fields.

Lydia Ko in the first round of the LPGA Malaysia golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur. Source: Associated Press

Just three shots off the pace at the start of today's major action, Ko proceeded to waste her solid position by shooting a five-over par 76 - including nine bogeys - to sit at one-over par overall.

The slump virtually assures the 20-year-old of yet another trophyless tour event, with leaders Chella Choi and Danielle Kang both on 10-under par overall at the end of their respective third-round displays.

Jiyai Shin is two shots back in third.

It was all looking rosy for the Korean-born Aucklander early on, opening her third round in Illinois with a birdie on a par-five hole.

But she collapsed from that point with five bogeys across the next six holes, followed by another four on the back nine.

She earned a birdie on the 18th hole to partly reduce arrears and is tied with nine other golfers in equal 48th place.

It's another chapter in a miserable 12 months for Ko, who lost her world No.1 ranking in mid-June and hasn't won a tour event since last July.

Ko was on top of the rankings for 85 straight weeks until her demotion, the third-longest stint as No.1 in LPGA history.

She finished 25th in last weekend's LPGA tournament in Arkansas.

Now ranked third, Ko looks up at Korean Ryu So-Yeon and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, who have had contrasting fortunes at the Championship.

Ryu is tied for seventh on five-under par, while Jutanugarn didn't make the third-round cut after a first-round nightmare on Thursday.