TODAY |

Lydia Ko out of contention after abysmal opening day of Evian Championship

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

Lydia Ko has gotten off to a nightmare start at the LPGA's Evian Championship, an astonishing 14 shots off the leader after her first round in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The Kiwi was in trouble right away at the year's fourth major, dropping a shot on the second hole.

Two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh saw Ko come away from her front nine at +3.

Another dropped shot on the 10th would only be a taste of what was to come, with a triple bogey on the 12th realistically ending Ko's chances of silverware.

A birdie on the 14th would temporarily halt the slide, only for that advantage to be wiped away with a final bogey on the 15th, finishing her round with three pars.

With the projected cut line at +2, Ko needs to make up at least five shots tonight to have any chance of playing into the weekend.
American Paula Creamer leads the field, shooting a -7 first round of 64.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi sits 14 shots behind the leader after her seven-over par first round in France. Source: SKY
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
2
Sead Kolasinac defended Mesut Ozil as they were set upon in London.
Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac fights off knife-wielding attackers to protect teammate Mesut Ozil
3
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
4
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
5
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
00:47
The 15-time major winner tried unsuccessfully to gain some intel from Brooks Koepka ahead of the British Open.

Kiwi Ryan Fox enjoys practice round to remember ahead of British Open
1 NEWS

Pressure, passion and putting: Take a look inside the crazy but growing world of competitive mini-golf
1 NEWS

'Beers on me' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open, The Hills, Arrowtown, New Zealand. Wednesday 27 February 2019, © Photo: Michael Thomas / www.photosport.nz

Michael Campbell off to horror start at Senior PGA Championship