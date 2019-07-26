Lydia Ko out of contention after abysmal opening day of Evian Championship

Lydia Ko has gotten off to a nightmare start at the LPGA's Evian Championship, an astonishing 14 shots off the leader after her first round in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The Kiwi was in trouble right away at the year's fourth major, dropping a shot on the second hole.

Two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh saw Ko come away from her front nine at +3.

Another dropped shot on the 10th would only be a taste of what was to come, with a triple bogey on the 12th realistically ending Ko's chances of silverware.

A birdie on the 14th would temporarily halt the slide, only for that advantage to be wiped away with a final bogey on the 15th, finishing her round with three pars.