Lydia Ko consistent in third round of ANA Inspiration, but unable to match leader Tavatanakit

Lydia Ko remained among the challengers for the ANA Inspiration title at the end of the third round, but she and others were unable to match the performance of leader Patty Tavatanakit, who opened a five-stoke lead heading into the final round.

Lydia Ko during round three of ANA Inspiration. Source: Getty

Ko put in a consistent performance in round three, hitting par on 15 of the 18 holes, as well as two birdies and one bogey.

Her one-under on the day took her to six-under overall, leaving her tied for seventh heading into the final day.

While only three shots separate her and second-placed American Ally Ewing, Tavatanakit blasted ahead to a remarkable 14-under, effectively sealing her first pro win, and in a major no less.

She matched the tournament 54-hole record set by Pernilla Lindberg in her 2018 victory. Dottie Pepper set the overall mark of 19 under in 1999.

