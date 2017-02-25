Lydia Ko climbs up to 15th place at LPGA Thailand

Lydia Ko is 15th entering the final round of LPGA Thailand in Chonburi, although she has drifted to 10 shots off the pace.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand tee off on third hole during the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club. Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealander's third round was her best of the week, with the four-under 68 resulting in a nine-place improvement to seven-under.

Victory looks beyond world No.1, with Korean leader Amy Yang having powered to 17-under with five holes still to play in her third round.

Bad light ended play prematurely for the leading groups, with most golfers playing nearly two full rounds on Saturday to make up for time lost to rain on the second day.

Yang is four strokes clear of compatriot So Yeon Ryu, with overnight co-leader and world No.2 Ariya Jutanugarn having faded to a share of fifth on 10-under.

Ko, whose third round featured five birdies and one bogey, is playing her second tournament of the season.