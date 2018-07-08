Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

 

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has played a stunning third round at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin, rising to third on the leader board.

The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.
Source: SKY

Beginning the day in a tie for 11th, Ko came away with a birdie on her first hole, before a bogey on the fourth bought her back down.

However, birdies on the fifth, sixth and ninth holes saw her drop to -12 for the tournament, and begin her assault on the leaders.

Her good form continued on the back nine, with a birdie on the 12th, before a stunning long range eagle on the 15th meant Ko climbed as high as second.

The Kiwi would finish the day in a tie for third place, six shots behind the leader, Sei Young Kim of South Korea by six shots heading into tomorrow's final round.

