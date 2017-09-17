 

Long range birdie has Lydia Ko in contention at Evian Championship

A revitalised Lydia Ko has a shot at putting her 2017 woes behind her and winning the final women's golf major of the year.

The Kiwi number one is three shots off the lead heading into the final round in France.
Kiwi world No.8 Ko is three shots off the lead in a share of fourth place with one round remaining at the Evian Championship in France.

The winner of the tournament in 2015 - when she became the youngest women's major champion - Ko has been a model of consistency through the first two rounds.

With the event shortened to 54 holes after the first day was abandoned, she has a decent crack on Sunday at notching her first win of any sort for 14 months.

Ko carded a second successive round of three-under 68, shrugging off a bogey on the first hole to rattle in four birdies over the next seven holes.

She shot nothing but pars on her back nine, with a handful of key putts not dropping.

That left her three strokes behind Thai leader Moriya Jutanugarn. Ayako Uehara of Japan is second, on eight-under, with a further stroke back to Australian Katherine Kirk.

Level with Ko are classy Koreans In-Kyung Kim and Sung Hyun Park, the latter having squandered a healthy overnight lead by carding 73.

One broadcaster described Ko's round as "the Lydia of old" as she showed the sort of form that took her to a runner-up finish last week in Indianapolis.

Before that, she had failed to finish better than 20th in her seven previous tournaments.

