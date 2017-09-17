Long range birdie has Lydia Ko in contention at Evian Championship

A revitalised Lydia Ko has a shot at putting her 2017 woes behind her and winning the final women's golf major of the year.

Kiwi world No.8 Ko is three shots off the lead in a share of fourth place with one round remaining at the Evian Championship in France.

The winner of the tournament in 2015 - when she became the youngest women's major champion - Ko has been a model of consistency through the first two rounds.

With the event shortened to 54 holes after the first day was abandoned, she has a decent crack on Sunday at notching her first win of any sort for 14 months.

Ko carded a second successive round of three-under 68, shrugging off a bogey on the first hole to rattle in four birdies over the next seven holes.

She shot nothing but pars on her back nine, with a handful of key putts not dropping.

That left her three strokes behind Thai leader Moriya Jutanugarn. Ayako Uehara of Japan is second, on eight-under, with a further stroke back to Australian Katherine Kirk.

Level with Ko are classy Koreans In-Kyung Kim and Sung Hyun Park, the latter having squandered a healthy overnight lead by carding 73.

One broadcaster described Ko's round as "the Lydia of old" as she showed the sort of form that took her to a runner-up finish last week in Indianapolis.